Officers arrested 31 drivers and cited dozens of others during a DUI crackdown in San Bernardino.

On May 12, a DUI checkpoint was held on the 300 block of W. Baseline Street from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

During the operation, 26 people were arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, four people were arrested for driving under the influence, 53 citations were issued and 22 vehicles were impounded.

Officers contacted 584 vehicles during the DUI checkpoint operation.

“DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes,” said San Bernardino Police. “The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.”

Those charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, police said.

“Impaired driving is preventable,” said Sergeant Jeff Harvey. “It’s a choice. If you’ve been drinking or taking drugs that impair, make the right choice by finding a sober driver or alternate transportation to take you places.”

Authorities want to remind drivers that driving under the influence is not only due to alcohol but can also be caused by prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, marijuana and more.

The next DUI checkpoint for San Bernardino will be held on Aug. 31.