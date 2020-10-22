31 arrested, illegal gambling machines, drugs and guns seized in Lancaster operation

Illegal gambling machines seized during an investigation are shown in a photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 21, 2020.

A multi-agency investigation in Lancaster concluded this week with the arrest of 31 people and the seizure of illegal gambling machines, drugs and guns, officials said.

Search warrants were served at numerous gambling locations in Lancaster about 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

As a result, 31 people were arrested and 250 machines, three guns, narcotics for sale and “a large amount of money” were seized.

Though authorities did not elaborate on the arrests, they did identify one suspect: Amer Tafas was booked on suspicion of maintaining an illegal gambling location.

No further details about the investigation were released Wednesday.