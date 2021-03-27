31-year-old woman struck by vehicle and killed while apparently chasing suspected robbers in Lancaster

A 31-year-old woman died after she was struck by vehicle while apparently chasing two suspected robbers in Lancaster Friday night, officials said.

Deputies responded to the 44000 block of 15th Street West to find the woman lying in the street, suffering from severe trauma after being struck by a vehicle, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Authorities did not release her name.

The incident first unfolded inside an apartment complex, where the woman and her boyfriend were possibly robbed, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Two men were fleeing the location and she was following them, possibly to see what direction they were headed, or what vehicle they were going into, sheriff’s Lt. Charles Calderaro said.

It’s unclear who struck her as the two suspects were fleeing. The Sheriff’s Department did not provide a description of the vehicle or say whether the driver stopped to render aid.

Another person, possibly the woman’s boyfriend, also suffered some kind of head wound, but it was unclear if that happened during the interaction with the two suspects, Calderaro said.

The suspects were only described as being male and Black. They were seen running from the apartment complex and into a light colored sedan.

The lieutenant said it was unknown whether any property was taken from the couple, or whether the suspected robbery took place inside or outside a home.



The investigation is ongoing and no further details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477.