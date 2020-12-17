$32 million worth of fake Viagra pills, footwear, goods seized at L.A., Long Beach ports

More than one million fake erectile dysfunction pills, counterfeit footwear, belts, purses and headphones were seized at the Los Angeles and Long Beach seaports, authorities said Thursday.

The seized counterfeit products were found in three containerized cargo shipments from China, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.

If the products were genuine, officials said the goods would have had an estimated manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $32,161,194.00.

Counterfeit erectile dysfunction pills seized at the ports of L.A. and Long Beach. (Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

“Criminals are exploiting e-commerce platforms to sell counterfeit and often dangerous goods to unwitting holiday shoppers,” said Carlos C. Martel, CBP’s director of field operations in Los Angeles.

Authorities said counterfeit goods hurt the U.S. economy and fund criminal activity.

“Commercial piracy and product counterfeiting undermine the U.S. economy, rob Americans of jobs, stifle American innovation and promote other types of crimes,” David A. Prince, a special agent for Homeland Security Investigations in Los Angeles, said in a written statement. “Intellectual property theft amounts to economic sabotage.”

This year, CBP has seized 26,503 shipments nationwide containing goods that violate intellectual property rights, the agency said. Had the seized products been genuine, the estimated street value would be nearly $1.3 billion, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding counterfeit crimes is asked to contact Commercial Crimes Detectives at 213-486-5940.