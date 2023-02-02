Raymond Reyes, 32, of Bakersfield was convicted of attempted murder, along with other crimes, for a 2021 shooting in Oxnard (VCDA)

A man from Bakersfield has been convicted of attempted murder in connection with a 2021 shooting in Oxnard, officials with the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

The Oxnard shooting, according to authorities, occurred on August 28, 2021, along South M Street, near West Poplar Street.

Raymond Reyes was convicted of firing four rounds, with one bullet entering a nearby residence and another hitting the victim in the back and leading to serious injuries.

Reyes, who authorities say is a known gang member, was arrested for the shooting less than a month later, on Sep. 20, 2021, by personnel with the Oxnard Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit.

Officials also noted that he had a prior conviction for a 2011 carjacking in Kern County.

The 32-year-old was convicted by the jury on four counts related to the shooting: attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, being a felon in possession of a firearm and a felon in possession of ammunition. He was also found guilty of graffiti vandalism, a charge that stemmed from Reyes’ time in custody.

The jury found that all five crimes were committed for “the benefit of a gang and that during the shooting, he personally and intentionally discharged a firearm causing great bodily harm,” a VCDA news release stated.

“The verdict in this case shows gang-related crimes will not be tolerated in Ventura County and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Ventura County Deputy District Attorney Hayley Moyer, who prosecuted the case.