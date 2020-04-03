32-year-old L.A. woman dies a day after being diagnosed with the coronavirus

Jéssica Beatriz Cortez is seen in a photo posted to her Facebook page.

A 32-year old Los Angeles woman has been identified as the fourth Salvadoran immigrant to die in the U.S. after being infected by the coronavirus, according to that country’s consulate.

In a report by the local Telemundo station, her family said Jéssica Beatriz Cortez immigrated to the U.S. three years ago. Her brother said that she was diagnosed with COVID-19 one day last week and died the next.

“She began by complaining about body aches, that she felt a heaviness and fatigue,” said Cesar Cortez in an interview with the television station.

He said his sister showed up to work on March 23, but shortly after began to feel symptoms that included body pain and chills.

