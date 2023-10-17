32-year-old man killed by hit-and-run driver in Orange County

Family of a 32-year-old man who was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver over the weekend is pleading with the public to help police identify the suspect and bring them peace.

Officers with the Santa Ana Police Department responded to calls of a “pedestrian down in traffic lanes” near Warner Avenue and Brookhollow Drive just after 10 p.m. on Oct. 15, according to a news release from the department.

Medical personnel with the Orange County Fire Department responded to the location and declared the victim, now identified as 32-year-old Sergio Diaz, deceased at the scene.

Sergio Diaz, 32, seen here, was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Santa Ana on Oct. 15, 2023. (KTLA)

Diaz’s wife, Hrodi Nocelotl, eagerly asked for the public’s assistance to help police identify the hit-and-run vehicle and the suspect.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe Diaz was crossing Warner Avenue, east of the Brookhollow Drive intersection, when he was struck by a driver traveling east on Warner, who failed to stop, identify themselves or attempt to render aid.

Based on the 32-year-old’s injuries, authorities believe that the driver likely knew there had been a collision and also believe that speed was a factor in the crash, though the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this fatal incident is urged to contact SAPD Collision Investigator K. Briley at 714-245-8215 or SAPD’s Traffic Division at 714-245-8200.