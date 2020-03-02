32-year-old man missing after kayak capsizes in Lake Perris

Lake Perris is seen in an image released by the Lake Perris State Recreation Area on Nov. 22, 2019.

A kayak accident in rough waters left a fisherman missing in a Southern California lake, authorities said.

Witnesses in a boat on Lake Perris saw the kayak capsize and the man fall into the water Sunday morning, The Press-Enterprise reported.

“The witnesses drove to his location and attempted to throw a rope to him, but he unfortunately went underneath the surface and never came up,” a statement from the Lake Perris State Recreation Area said.

A search was not immediately successful and was to resume Monday.

The statement said the man had a life jacket strapped to his kayak but was not wearing a life jacket.

He was only identified as a 32-year-old from Moreno Valley.

