Los Angeles drug authorities have seized a record $33 million dollars worth of narcotics during a massive bust in Norco.

Around 3,552 pounds of methamphetamine and 66 kilograms (145 pounds) of cocaine were seized by the Los Angeles Field Division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

This marks the largest amount of methamphetamine ever seized by the division, authorities say.

Investigators had been tracking a cocaine and meth drug trafficking ring with alleged ties to the Sinaloa Cartel.

In late September, DEA agents and Fontana Police, tracked down a Norco home where drugs were being stored. Authorities spotted a person carrying out “three weighted boxes from the residence” and placing them in a vehicle.

Authorities found over 145 pounds of cocaine inside the vehicle and over 3,200 pounds of meth inside the home’s garage — an estimated street value of $33 million.

Los Angeles remains a “major transshipment hub where illegal drugs coming from the southwest border are stored in local warehouses, storage units, and residential properties,” police say.

“Synthetic drugs like methamphetamine are highly addictive, dangerous and killing people at alarming rates,” said DEA Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge Bill Bodner. “This massive seizure likely saved lives and prevented the Sinaloa Cartel from doing business and profiting on the lives of people in our communities.”

The investigation into the drug trafficking organization remains ongoing.