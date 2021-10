Parents were notified Tuesday night that 33 people at Valencia High School have tested positive for the coronavirus within the last week.

The cases were primarily within the cheerleading program, the Santa Clarita Valley Signal reported, citing an email distributed to families.

Los Angeles County public health officials consider it an outbreak when three or more cases are reported at a school within 14 days.

Carlos Herrera reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 27, 2021.