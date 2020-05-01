33-year-old pedestrian struck and killed in Gramercy Park crosswalk; hit-and-run driver sought

Police investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles on May 1, 2020. (KTLA)

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a 33-year-old man in the Gramercy Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles early Friday.

The crash occurred just before 4 a.m. as the victim was walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of West 92nd Street and South Western Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Petersen said.

Two vehicles were traveling northbound on Western Avenue when one of them struck the victim, Petersen said.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities did not provide a description of the vehicles, which both left the crash site.

Investigators are not sure which vehicle struck the victim, so they would like to talk to both drivers, Peterson said.