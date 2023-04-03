One person was killed and three others were critically injured after a shooting broke out in a West Hills shopping center on April 1, 2023. (RMG)

A female suspect has been identified in connection with a shootout Saturday at a busy West Hills shopping center that left one person dead, and three others injured, authorities announced Monday.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m., with police responding to the scene on reports of gunfire exchanged involving multiple people at a shopping plaza near Fallbrook Avenue and Vanowen Street.

A 45-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 35-year-old woman, a 35-year-old man and a 45-year-old man were hospitalized in serious or critical condition, LAPD said.

After the shootout, police say 34-year-old Mark Connole of Woodland Hills, crashed his vehicle, fled the shooting and was picked up at the location by a female suspect, now identified as 33-year-old Amy Waters of Simi Valley.

“A pursuit ensued by marked police vehicles. Suspect Waters failed to pull over and violated numerous vehicle code violations putting the public at risk,” an LAPD news release stated. “Both suspects were eventually taken into custody without further incident.”

Connole was booked into the Van Nuys Jail on charges of murder with bail set at $2 million. Water was booked into the same jail on charges of felony evasion in the area of Saticoy Street and Canoga Avenue.

Police are investigating if the shooting was gang-related and added that the shootout appears to be the result of a drug deal gone wrong.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or video is urged to contact the LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide station at 818-374-9550. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers online or by calling 800-222-8477.