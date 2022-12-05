A 33-year-old Conejo Valley School District employee was arrested for sending inappropriate and illicit images to a female juvenile via social media, authorities announced on Monday.

Administrators at Westlake High School reported the incident to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 1, according to a department news release.

An investigation revealed “that the inappropriate messages were more significant” and that the juvenile victim had been sent numerous illicit images.

On Dec. 2, authorities executed a search warrant at the residence of Thomas Ballas, a resident of Thousand Oaks, and a technical specialist in the theater department at Westlake High School, the release stated.

During their search, detectives discovered “additional information that corroborated what the victim had previously stated.” Ballas was also found to have a controlled substance.

The 33-year-old was arrested and charged for sending harmful matter to a minor and possession of a controlled substance.

Officials with VCSO said the investigation is ongoing and that they believe there could be additional victims.

Anyone with information about this incident, Thomas Ballas or other victims was encouraged to contact Detective Greg Webb of the Sheriff’s Thousand Oaks Sexual Assault Unit at 805-371-8309.