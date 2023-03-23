A 63-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a murder of a man in Fontana that occurred 34 years ago.

Angel Martinez was reported missing on June 8, 1988, after he was expected to meet with individuals in Fontana but never arrived, the City of Fontana Police Department said.

On June 20, 1988, Martinez’s body was found in La Paz County, Arizona. The La Paz County Sheriff’s Department’s investigation led them back to Fontana, where the case went cold until this year.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Fontana Police Department, several rounds of forensic testing were conducted by multiple investigators and on March 1, murder charges were filed and an arrest warrant was issued for 63-year-old Kelvin Keith Emmons.

A Fontana Police Department Cold Case Detective and a DA Investigator traveled to De Pere, Wisconsin on March 15, where they were assisted by the De Pere Police Department in locating and arresting Emmons. He is now awaiting extradition to San Bernardino County where he will be tried for the murder of Angel Martinez.

“This arrest is a testament to our commitment to justice for victims and their families,” said Fontana Police Chief Michael Dorsey. “I want to thank all those who worked on this case over the years for their dedication and hard work.”