34-year-old man fatally shot in Lancaster despite running to local business for help: LASD

A man who was shot while standing outside of his car in Lancaster ran to a local business for help, but later died, officials said Sunday.

The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block of West Ovington Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

“Investigators learned the victim was standing outside his vehicle on Ovington Street, when he was confronted by a suspect(s),” the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. “The suspect starting shooting at the victim, the victim was struck by gunfire, and ran into a local business on the 200 block of Pillsbury Street, where he collapsed.”

Responding deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station responded and found the victim, identified as a 34-year-old Black man, at the business suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

No other information was released.

