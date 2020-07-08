34-year-old man fatally shot in San Bernardino; suspect sought

Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot in San Bernardino over the weekend, officials said Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 100 Block of West 17th Street just after 1:30 p.m Saturday to reports of a shooting, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

Police arrived to find a man down, suffering from gunshot wounds in the alleyway south of 17th Street, officials said.

The man was later identified as 34-year-old Gabriel A. Rodriguez. He was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased a short time later, police said.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective E. Campos at 909-384-5619 or email campos_er@sbcity.org, or call Sgt. A. Tello at 909-384-5613 or email tello_al@sbcity.org.