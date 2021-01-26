34-year-old Pinon Hills man arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing minor under age 14

Jose Marquez-Trujillo, a 34-year-old from Pinon Hills, is seen in a booking photo released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on Jan. 25, 2021.

A 34-year-old man from Pinon Hills was arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a minor, officials announced Monday.

Jose Marquez-Trujillo was arrested after a seven-month sexual abuse investigation in which he was identified as a suspect, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Through the investigation, detectives said they discovered evidence that led to Marquez-Trujillo’s arrest on suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 14, according the Sheriff’s Department.

He was arrested and booked into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino in lieu $1 million bail.

Anyone with information regarding the case or who may have been a victim is asked to contact Detective Jonathan Cavender at the department’s Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at 909-387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463.