34-year-old Tujunga man arrested after allegedly shooting, injuring man in Burbank

Police were investigating a shooting in Burbank on May 18, 2020. (KTLA)

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly shooting a man in Burbank Monday, officials said Wednesday.

Police responded to the area of Sunset Canyon Drive and Providencia Avenue on Monday around 6:15 p.m. and found a 39-year-old man in the front yard of a home, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body, the Burbank Police Department said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery and is now in stable condition, officials said.

Investigators identified Gevorg Hovhannisyan, 34, of Tujunga as the shooter, according to police.

On Tuesday, a search warrant was served at Hovhannisyan’s residence on the 10600 block of Wilsey Avenue. The warrant included his vehicle, which was found in a nearby McDonald’s parking lot at 7950 Foothill Boulevard, police said.

Hovhannisyan was found inside the vehicle and was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, officials said.

Investigators determined that the shooting was not a random act of violence and that Hovhannisyan and the victim knew each other, according to the department.

He is being held in lieu of $2 million bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Formal charges are pending review by the county District Attorney’s Office.

