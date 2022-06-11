A brush fire in Wrightwood has grown to 35 acres as of Saturday night.

The Sheep Fire, which was reported after 8 p.m. Saturday, began as a 3-to-5-acre brush fire, according to the Angeles National Forest.

By 10 p.m., it was up to 35 acres, with 0% containment, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

No evacuations have been ordered, though Highway 2 is shut down from State Route 138 to the Sheep Creek area, the Fire Department added.

In addition to SBCoFD and firefighters from the Angeles National Forest, Cal Fire was assisting in the fight.