35 dogs found inside ‘deplorable’ Jurupa Valley home

At least 35 dogs were found inside a Jurupa Valley home Saturday after a fire prompted officials to enter the property.

One of 35 dogs found inside a Jurupa Valley home is seen on July 11, 2020. (Riverside County Department of Animal Services)

A blaze inside a trailer spread to a nearby home on the 5300 block of 34th Street Saturday afternoon, leading authorities to enter the property. After the fire was extinguished, nearly three dozen dogs were found inside the house, according to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

None of the dogs were hurt but “conditions inside the home were deplorable,” responding officers said.

Animal Services officers wore masks when entering the property because of poor air quality inside the residence, the department said.

“The property owner was in violation of having too many dogs and the owner agreed to relinquish 31 of them,” a news release from the department states.

The owner was allowed to keep four of the dogs but was warned to leave them outside until air quality improved inside.

Some of the dogs appeared to have skin conditions and will be examined and treated by county veterinarians, the department said.

Most of the dogs were Chihuahuas and Chihuahua mixes.

The dogs were taken to the Western Riverside County/City Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley and are immediately available for adoption. Contact Animal Services at 951-358-7387 for appointment-only adoption inquiries.

The cause of the initial fire is under investigation.