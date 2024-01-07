Authorities have launched an investigation after an abandoned 35-foot boat ran aground at Dockweiler State Beach.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department Lifeguard Division, first responders discovered the vessel at 1:50 a.m. Saturday morning.

“After further investigation, it was determined that it matched the description of a vessel that was anchored and abandoned outside the surfline just days prior,” the fire department’s Lifeguard Division said on Instagram.

Thirty-five foot boat found abandoned at Dockweiler State Beach (L.A. County Lifeguards)

The owner of the boat has not been identified and an effort to locate them is underway, officials said.

The vessel is also being removed from the shoreline, and the public is asked to stay away from the abandoned boat and the surrounding area until removal is completed.