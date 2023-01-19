A 35-year-old Long Beach man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after an investigation into a shooting last month that injured one man, authorities announced Thursday.

The shooting occurred on Dec. 20 just after 1 a.m. in the 2800 block of East 7th Street in Long Beach, according to a news release by the Long Beach Police Department.

Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the “lower body.” He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Over the following weeks, LBPD gang detectives collected evidence and generated leads on the shooting suspect, now identified as Erick Bryant Jr.

Bryant was located and arrested near his residence in the 700 block of Gladys Avenue on Jan. 18.

While executing a search warrant at his residence, detectives recovered a firearm and several rounds of ammunition, police said.

Firearm and ammunition recovered by detectives at the suspect’s residence. (LBPD)

The 35-year-old was booked into the Long Beach City Jail and charged with attempted murder, a felon in possession of a firearm and a felon in possession of ammunition. His bail was set at $1 million.