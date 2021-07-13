Cal State University schools are giving away 35,000 free iPads to new students, but you have to request it. Here’s how.

Students at some California State University campuses will get a free iPad for the new school year.

It’s all thanks to a new program called CSUCCESS, which aims to enhance equity and student achievements.

Follow Rich DeMuro on Instagram for more tech news, tips and tricks.

35,000 first year and transfer students will get an iPad Air, Apple Pencil and a keyboard case. The products are provided on loan for the four years of school as to not affect any financial aid eligibility. Students will be asked to return the equipment when they’re finished with school.

Eight campuses are participating in the program, including Bakersfield, Channel Islands, Fresno, Humboldt, Los Angeles, Maritime Academy, Northridge and San Marcos.

The important thing to know – this program isn’t automatic. Students must register for it through this link and request the bundle. Eligibility is not based on income and distribution starts with the 2021 school year.