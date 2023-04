The 35th edition of the Seal Beach Classic Car Show will showcase countless classic cars from different time periods on Saturday.

More than 600 hot rods, antiques, lowriders and other classics will be on display throughout the city.

The event takes place on Main Street in Seal Beach and runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Admission is free, and more information can be found at www.sealbeachchamber.org