A 36-year-old woman was shot and killed Monday by a man she was in a relationship with, authorities with the Long Beach Police Department said.

The shooting happened at around 7:50 a.m. in the 700 block of East Wardlow Road.

When officers arrived at the location, they found Adriana Silva suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body.

First responders with the Long Beach Fire Department rendered medical aid to Silva, but she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives learned that Silva was confronted by Jose Luis Vidal at her car after she’d arrived at work.

In a press release, investigators said that Silva and the 47-year-old Vidal were in a dating relationship and that the pair had recently experienced “problems in their relationship.”

Detectives said that Vidal shot Silva when they were both in her vehicle.

Vidal then fled the scene in another vehicle, which he drove to the City of Paramount and later turned himself in to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies.

The 47-year-old was booked for one count of murder and his bail was set at $2 million.

An investigation to determine the motive for the shooting was ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident was urged to contact Homicide Detectives Michael Hutchinson or Lisette Temblador at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can be made through L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at LA Crime Stoppers.