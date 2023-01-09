A 37-year-old man has been arrested in Buena Park on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts, as well as annoying and molesting minors, officials announced Monday.

The suspect, Adam Reeves, was taken into custody after officers with the Buena Park Police Department responded to reports of “someone molesting children” at a Walmart located in the Buena Park Mall on Dec. 26.

“We have identified 3 victims thus far and are seeking additional victims,” police said.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information that can help this case to call Buena Park PD’s non-emergency number at 714-562-3901.