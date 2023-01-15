San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department vehicle seen in this undated file photo posted online by the department (SBSD).

A 37-year-old man was arrested after he attempted to take a deputy’s gun during a disturbance, officials with San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department announced last week.

The incident occurred on Jan. 7, at around 11:15 p.m. in the 8800 block of Grove Avenue when a deputy with the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s station responded to the location on a verbal disturbance call.

The male suspect, Corey Mack of Rancho Cucamonga, was reportedly in a dispute with his ex-girlfriend.

Mack became combative during the call and eventually attacked the deputy, officials said.

“During the struggle, Mack forcefully attempted to remove the deputy’s handgun from its holster,” an SBSD news release stated. “The deputy maintained control of his firearm and did not allow Mack to unholster his weapon.”

The 37-year-old then attempted to run away from the residence. He was later apprehended and taken into custody.

Mack was charged with resisting an officer and taking or removing the firearm of a peace officer. He was booked at the West Valley Detention Center on $30,000 bail.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station at 909-477-2800. Anonymous tips can be made through the We-Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463 or online at We Tip.