37-year-old Rialto man fatally shot; 2 suspects at large

A 37-year-old Rialto man died after suffering from gunshot wounds Sunday night, and authorities continued to search Monday for two people believed responsible, officials said.

Officers responded to multiple calls regarding shots fired at a residence in the 400 block of West Jackson Street on Sunday around 9:57 p.m., the Rialto Police Department said in a news release Monday.

Police found one adult male victim, later identified as 37-year-old Fabian Aguilar-Sanchez, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Life saving efforts were performed before the man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after, officials said.

The two suspects, who witnesses described as Hispanic males, were seen fleeing the area.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the department at 909-820-2596.