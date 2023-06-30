Officials rescued 38 cats that were being hoarded in a Monrovia trailer on June 30, 2023. (Pasadena Humane Society)

Pasadena Humane Society officials rescued 38 cats that were being hoarded in a Monrovia trailer on Friday.

The felines were discovered in cramped and unsanitary conditions inside a small space with no air conditioning, rescuers said.

Some of the cats were found suffering from upper respiratory issues, but all were later listed in stable condition.

Following removal from the stationary trailer, the cats were transported to a shelter, where they received medical exams before being placed into kennels with food, water, and fresh bedding.

“I am happy to report that all the cats found living in the trailer are now safely in our care,” said Dia DuVernet, President & CEO of Pasadena Humane. “Pasadena Humane is here to provide food, shelter and care for animals in need, and these cats certainly needed our help.”

Rescuers noted most cats appeared to be friendly. All healthy cats and kittens will be made available for adoption immediately, officials said.

The cats will be spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped before leaving for their new homes.

“We are deep into our busy season right now, and our cat center is very full. We are anticipating even more animals coming in over the 4th of July holiday,” said DuVernet. “With the busy summer upon us, resources are stretched to the limit. We really need our community’s help to find homes for all the cats and help support their care.”

Those interested in adopting can make an appointment on the shelter’s website. Pasadena Humane has set up an online donation page to support care efforts for the rescued cats.