Man arrested after allegedly throwing candle jar at unmarked police vehicle in L.A.

A man was arrested on Aug. 31, 2020, after allegedly throwing a glass candle jar at this unmarked police SUV in Los Angeles. (LAPD)

A man was arrested Monday after allegedly throwing a glass candle jar at an unmarked police SUV in Los Angeles, officials said.

Elvis Ayala, 38, was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, the Los Angeles Police Department said Tuesday.

A police sergeant in an unmarked police SUV was at LAPD’s Metropolitan Station in the 2700 block of Temple Street around 6:50 p.m. and was exiting the parking lot on Benton Way, when a man threw the jar at his front windshield, officials said.

The front window of the vehicle appears to have a shattered round dent in the middle, in a photo released by the department.

After the jar hit the windshield, the sergeant stopped and saw the man flee into a residence, officials said. Authorities then established a perimeter around the area.

Ayala was eventually apprehended and taken into custody. He is being held without bail due to a parole hold, the department said.

The sergeant driving the SUV was not injured, according to LAPD.

Police also suspect Ayala threw a metal candlestick at a large SWAT vehicle on Aug. 20, leaving a dent in the rear, officials said.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact LAPD’s Major Crimes Division at 213-486-7280. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org.