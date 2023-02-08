An LAPD cruiser seen in this undated file photo (KTLA)

A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in Los Angeles, police announced on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Feb. 4 in the 9800 block of South Broadway, in the Broadway-Manchester area, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect, identified as L.A. resident Richard Lara, and the victim left the apartment they shared and walked to a neighborhood store.

“After shopping, they returned home separately with the victim arriving first,” the release stated. “When Lara returned, a dispute between the two turned into a physical altercation which led to the victim’s murder.”

Th suspect fled the apartment before police arrived.

On Feb. 7, members of LAPD’s Gang and Narcotics Division located Lara and arrested him. He was booked for murder.

Authorities also noted that Lara and the victim had been together for 13 years and lived with their two children.

The victim has not been identified, nor have police provided a motive.

Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide Division Detectives Mehra Newby or Gabby Salcedo at 323-786-5166. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.