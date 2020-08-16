3,800 people without electricity across San Fernando Valley amid heat wave

The West Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley experiences power outages on Aug. 15, 2020. (KTLA)

A total of 3,800 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers across the San Fernando Valley are without electricity Saturday night, an official confirmed to KTLA.

Around 8:30 p.m., Sky5 captured power outages affecting about 15 to 20 blocks in West Hills amid a heat wave that brought triple-digit temperatures to much of the region.

The neighborhood appears to have the most customers affected, said Paola Adler, a spokeswoman for LADWP. However, Adler said customers experiencing outages are not all in one location.

LADWP said rolling blackouts in the area are not directly tied to the utility and could be the result of extreme heat. Some areas of Los Angeles County saw temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Saturday, with dangerously hot weather forecasted across the western U.S., according to the National Weather Service.

The cause of the outages are still not known. But LADWP said customers can expect to see crews respond around 4 to 12 hours after an outage begins.

The blackouts also come amid lightning and thunderstorms in some parts of Los Angeles County. The National Weather Service has warned of such conditions creating fire risks through Wednesday.

