In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the 38th annual Kingdom Day Parade is slated for Monday come rain or shine.

The parade is the largest and longest running MLK Jr. birthday celebration in the entire nation, and the theme for this year’s festivities is “Making America the Last Best Hope of the World.”

Along the parade’s three-mile route, which starts at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Western Avenue and ends near the new Leimert Park Metro Station, paradegoers can expect floats, local college and high school marching bands, local leaders and elected officials making appearances.

George C. Fatheree III, the attorney who helped secure the return of Bruce’s Beach to its rightful owners, will serve as this year’s grand marshal.

This will be the first time that the parade is being held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day itself since 2020.

The festivities are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.