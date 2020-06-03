39 people arrested in Glendale as protests over George Floyd killing continue across L.A. County

An arrested man is pictured in Hollywood, California, June 1, 2020, as a third night of curfews followed days of massive, mostly peaceful protests to decry George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, as well as looting. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Glendale police arrested 39 people on Sunday and Monday as thousands took the streets of Los Angeles to protest George Floyd’s killing, officials said Tuesday.

Arrests were made on suspicion of burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property and firearms violations, as well as for possession of stolen property that officials say appeared to be from recent lootings, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Several people “knowingly violated curfew orders” or had been warned about the curfew but continued to violate it, police said, and were subsequently arrested. A countywide curfew was first instated on Saturday, and remains in place Tuesday starting 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following day.

Many of those arrested were not residents of Glendale, police said.

“The Glendale Police Department continues to support and protect all members of the community who want to lawfully exercise their freedom of speech,” the department said in a statement. “However, we will not tolerate those who take advantage of these times to engage in criminal acts.”

On Monday evening, four people were arrested after they broke into a pharmacy on the 1200 block of South Central Avenue, and ransacked and burglarized it, officials said.

Three others were arrested at another pharmacy on the 1300 block of East Colorado Street for allegedly attempting to burglarize it.

Meanwhile, more than 2,700 arrests were made by the Los Angeles Police Department for “failure to disperse” or violation of Los Angeles’ curfew order, according to Chief Michel Moore.

LAPD’s Hollywood division set a record for arrests, with 585 people taken into custody, the Los Angeles Times reported.

A countywide curfew has been issued by @CountyofLA, this curfew applies to Glendale. Curfew starts at 6pm on 6/2 and ends 6am on 6/3. All residents should remain inside, with the exception of first responders, people going to & from work, and anyone seeking/giving emergency care. pic.twitter.com/sBo82NxZnZ — City of Glendale, CA (@MyGlendale) June 2, 2020