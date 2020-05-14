39-year-old woman arrested for selling unapproved COVID-19 testing kits in Santa Monica

An unapproved coronavirus testing kit is seen in a photo shared by the Los Angeles Police Department Commercial Crimes Division on May 13, 2020.

A woman was arrested in Santa Monica for selling COVID-19 testing kits that were not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, officials said Wednesday.

Police served a search warrant on Tuesday near the 800 block of Broadway Avenue and subsequently arrested 39-year-old Ying Lien Wang, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

Investigators conducted three undercover operations in which they surveilled and bought from Wang prior to arresting her, officials said. They recovered 61 of the unapproved testing kits, which she sold through Craigslist for $50, according to a tweet from LAPD Commercial Crimes Division Captain Lillian L. Carranza.

“None of the Covid-19 test kits recovered had been tested to meet United States safety standards and could pose a risk to anyone using them,” the department said.

Wang was arrested on suspicion of false advertising, officials said, adding that there would be additional charges recommended for health and safety code violations.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles offers free coronavirus testing throughout the county.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD’s commercial crimes detectives at 213-486-5940. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

