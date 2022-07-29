A third person has been arrested in connection with the February fatal shooting of Nashon Wall.

Wall, 31, was shot by a group of men on Feb. 2, police said, and 20-year-old Saeed Wheeler of Anaheim and 19-year-old Jalen Jackson of Long Beach have already been taken into custody.

On Friday, 19-year-old Jahi Jackson of Las Vegas was arrested near Wardlow Road and Pacific Avenue in Long Beach, police said in a news release.

“He was booked for one count of murder, one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of being in possession of a control substance,” the Long Beach Police Department added.

Jackson is being held by the LBPD in lieu of $2 million bail, and jail records do not show his next scheduled court date.

“Detectives are still actively working to determine the motive for this incident and the investigation remains ongoing,” police added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detectives Donald Collier or Leticia Gamboa at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.