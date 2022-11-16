Several people were swept downstream in a wash in Ontario on Nov. 8, 2022. (INLANDNEWS)

A third person was found dead in an Ontario storm basin Wednesday, more than a week after several people were swept away amid heavy rains, officials said.

The most recent victim was found at 6:45 a.m. in the wash basin near Philadelphia Street and Baker Avenue, according to the Ontario Fire Department.

A second person was found dead in the basin on Monday.

The incident occurred on Nov. 8 as a powerful rainstorm slammed Southern California and water filled the wash.

Anthony Lopez, 63, was the first fatality after he was swept away and found dead that same day.

Five others were rescued and authorities continued searching for additional victims.

The other two deceased victims have not been identified.

No other details about Wednesday’s recovery have been released.