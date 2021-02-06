3rd fire erupts at Redlands water park Splash Kingdom in less than a year

The Redlands Fire Department released this image of firefighters responding to a blaze at Splash Kingdom on Feb. 5, 2021.

Another fire broke out at a Redlands water park where two separate blazes caused major damage last year, officials said Saturday.

The latest incident at the “defunct” Splash Kingdom, located on 1101 California Street, happened before 2 p.m. Friday, according to the Redlands Fire Department.

Crews arrived to find flames in a small storage area adjacent to the main building’s back wall, the Fire Department said.

Twelve firefighters from the agency responded to the scene along with crews from Loma Linda and San Bernardino County, and they managed to stop the fire from spreading to the main structure. No injuries were reported.

The Redlands Fire Department estimated $5,000 in losses.

In May 2020, a massive blaze engulfed the park’s pyramid-style building and caused about $750,000 in damages, according to the department. Six months later, another fire broke out and wrecked the property’s water slides, officials said.

What ignited the most recent blaze remains under investigation, said the Fire Department, which did not immediately respond to a request for an update on their probe of the previous incidents, the causes of which still remain unclear.

Vandals and transients have been spotted at the park in recent months, and the owners’ conditional use permit was revoked again on Jan. 12 after years of noncompliance on landscaping and parking and permitting issues, the Press-Enterprise reported. The latest post on the business’s Facebook page promoted a Super Bowl viewing in February 2020.

The 17-acre water park opened in 1996 under the name “Pharaoh’s Lost Kingdom.” It has undergone changes in ownership and has been mired with city code violations, the Press-Enterprise reported.