3rd night of downtown L.A. protests over George Floyd’s death ends with officers hurt, declaration of unlawful assembly

Amid nationwide unrest over the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, a third night of protests in downtown Los Angeles Friday ended with at least two LAPD officers hurt and the declaration of unlawful assembly.

While many peacefully rallied against police brutality, the gathering saw vandalism, looting and bursts of violence against authorities.

Protesters blocked traffic on the 110 Freeway. At around 6:40 p.m. near Fifth and Olive streets, some demonstrators began to smash squad vehicles.

They ran when officers gave chase. One officer who pushed a fleeing protester was swarmed by other civilians but managed to escape.

The Los Angeles Police Department quickly subdued the skirmish but by 9:24 p.m. declared an unlawful assembly citing “repeated acts of violence [and] property damage.”

Video from the ground shows several stores being looted, and at least one police car in flames.

LAPD confirmed at least two officers were hurt Friday night but did not provide further information on their condition. A spokesman said police were still tallying arrests, the Associated Press reported Saturday morning.

Rancho Cucamonga, Oakland, San Jose and dozens of cities elsewhere in the U.S. saw similar demonstrations as anger boiled over what happened to Floyd, a black man who died Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer was recorded kneeling on his neck while Floyd uttered “I can’t breathe.”

That officer, Derek Chauvin, was swiftly fired along with three other officers involved and has been charged with murder.

Check back for updates on this developing story.