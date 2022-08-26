Deantone Guillory is shown in this photo provided by the LAPD on Aug. 26, 2022.

A Compton man was arrested in connection with a so-called “follow away robbery” while he was in court for another case on Friday, police said.

Deantone Guillory, a 24-year-old man from Compton, had been released on bail for four different cases before he was taken into custody Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

Three of those cases involved the illegal possession of firearms and another was related to an unrelated robbery, police said.

Guillory is the third person who has been arrested in the July robbery of three men who were followed from a Hollywood gentlemen’s club to a gas station on Melrose and held up at gunpoint.

On Monday, 27-year-old Michael Isiah Moore of Fairfield and 21-year-old Amough Keyana Bonton of Sacramento were arrested, and they were each charged with three counts of robbery, police said.

Moore and Bonton were also out on bail for gun charges, police said, and their bail was set at $230,000 and $175,000, respectively.

The three men are believed to be part of the group of six who followed two men from the Crazy Girls club in Hollywood to a gas station in the 7800 block of Melrose Avenue, where the theft was caught on camera.

Two gunmen produced weapons, and the three victims were robbed of jewelry, money and phones, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Marsden and Detective Hammer at the Follow Home Robbery Task Force at Robbery-Homicide Division 213-486-6840.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.