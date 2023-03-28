A San Diego man is dead and two other people are injured after a driver crashed into the occupants of two vehicles who had stopped after a previous collision in Buena Park Monday night.

The deceased, identified only as a 33-year-old man, was a passenger in one of the two vehicles that had stopped in the No. 2 lane of the southbound 5 Freeway near Beach Boulevard just before 11 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said in a press release.

About a minute after the first crash, a third vehicle hit the two stopped vehicles, both drivers and the passenger, leaving the passenger dead at the scene, officials said.

“Both drivers from the first crash were transported to the hospital with minor to major injuries sustained in the second crash,” the CHP said. “The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.”

The investigation is ongoing, but “impairment is not suspected as a factor in this crash,” the CHP said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it is encouraged to contact the CHP at 714-622-3600.