An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.2 rattled people awake in Southern California early Wednesday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck at 2:00 a.m. and was centered offshore 16 kilometers south of Malibu Beach and west of Los Angeles, at a depth of 14 kilometers.

The quake was followed by a 3.5 magnitude aftershock at 2:03 a.m. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.