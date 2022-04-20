As legalized marijuana spreads across the nation, several industries have grown hungry to capitalize on an annual celebration of cannabis known as 4/20.

Many dispensaries in and around Los Angeles will be offering deals on marijuana and marijuana infused products in honor of April 20, but a growing number of those in the food industry are also joining in to promote the unofficial holiday with discounts on popular munchies.

Here’s a list of some of the places where you can grab a 4/20 deal, even if you don’t plan to partake in the holiday’s other tradition.

Smashburger is offering four burgers for $20 at participating locations, which include more than a dozen in California. Customers are asked to use promo code “420” at checkout. The deal is only good on April 20.

Del Taco is celebrating the day with 5 of its new chicken cheddar rollers for $4.20. Customers can also get free delivery on 4/20 through the Del Yeah! rewards app, according to the company’s website.

Jimmy John’s got creative with a QR code placed on its website that offers discounts based on its customers’ elevations. Or, as they put it, “how high” you are.

DK’s Donuts fans can celebrate with its “Awake & Bake Combo.” The offer includes both online and in-store deals on its STōK coffee and STōK infused donut products, which are limited to the first 420 customers at its L.A. location or the first 100 customers online.

Wing Stop has decided to use 4/20 as an opportunity to introduce a new flavor of wings, dubbed the Blazed & Glazed.

Ben & Jerry’s has taken a different approach, using 4/20 to promote social justice. The ice cream maker used social media to make the point that legalization has disproportionately benefitted white people, while criminalization has disproportionately harmed communities of color.