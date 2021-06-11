4.3-magnitude earthquake rattles Salton Sea as swarm continues

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake that rattled the Salton Sea area on June 11, 2021, is seen in a map provided by the U.S. Geological Survey.

A magnitude-4.3 earthquake rattled the Salton Sea area on Friday night but no damage or injuries were reported.

The quake struck at 9:39 p.m. a few miles from the the town of Niland in Imperial County near the Salton Sea, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was preceded and followed by a series of temblors of 3.0 or higher, including a magnitude-4.1 quake that occurred about 10 minutes after the larger quake.

The temblors occurred in the same region where a magnitude-5.3 quake hit on Saturday.

