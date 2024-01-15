A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the Southern California coast early Monday morning.

The temblor struck 61 miles south of Avalon and 69 miles west-southwest of San Diego at 2:44 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s event page.

A map shows where a 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the Southern California coast on Jan. 15, 2024. (USGS)

No injuries or damage from the quake, which struck at a depth of more than 13 miles, were reported.

An interactive USGS map shows shockwaves extended into San Diego, Orange and Los Angeles counties.

This is the third earthquake with a 4.1 magnitude or higher to hit Southern California in January.

A 4.1 magnitude quake struck near Rancho Palos Verdes on New Year’s Day and a 4.2 hit near Lyttle Creek less than a week later in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Tens of thousands of earthquakes are recorded in California each year; however, the vast majority of them are extremely minor. Only about 15 to 20 are greater than magnitude 4.0, according to the USGS.