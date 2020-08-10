4.6 magnitude quake among series of temblors to shake area near Salton Sea

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake was reported at 8:56 a.m. 7 miles from Bombay Beach. (U.S. Geological Survey)

A magnitude-4.6 earthquake was reported at 8:56 a.m. Monday 19 miles from Brawley, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was among a series of quakes that began at 6:33 a.m. with a magnitude-3.2 quake.

The 4.6 earthquake, which occurred in the Salton Sea, was centered 28 miles from Imperial, 32 miles from El Centro, 36 miles from Coachella and 40 miles from La Quinta.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes of 4.0 to 5.0 occur each year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The magnitude-4.6 quake occurred at a depth of 6.7 miles. It was followed by a magnitude-3.5 quake at 9 a.m., with a 4.0 earthquake at 9:03 a.m. and a 3.7 quake at 9:13 a.m., according to the USGS. The shaking began at 6:33 in the morning with the magnitude-3.2 temblor.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.