Four people were arrested after allegedly pepper spraying another person and obstructing responding deputies following a protest in Victorville Sunday.

The incident unfolded around 11 a.m., when demonstrators were protesting an incident that occurred on Sept. 22 in the city.

The demonstrators gathered in front of and around the Victorville Police Department station and, around 11:40 a.m., several allegedly surrounded and tried to get into a deputy’s vehicle.

Announcements were made over a loudspeaker asking the demonstrators to disperse, “but the crowd disregarded lawful orders,” San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials said in a news release Monday.

Additional deputies responded, and the demonstrators eventually dispersed.

Then, around 12:45 p.m., deputies saw multiple people allegedly assault and pepper spray an uninvolved person at a nearby business near the intersection of Palmdale and McArt roads.

“While deputies attempted to bring the victim to safety, multiple subjects obstructed and delayed deputies,” officials detailed. “One subject assaulted a deputy who was in the process of effecting an arrest.”

As a result, David Chavez, 27, of Riverside, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a caustic chemical and unlawful assembly. Wendy Lujan, 40, of Pomona, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a caustic chemical, obstructing a peace officer, battery and unlawful assembly. Victor Alba, 30, of Victorville, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer, battery and unlawful assembly. Wayne Freeman, 36, of Moreno Valley, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer and unlawful assembly.

All suspects were booked into the High Desert Detention Center.

No further details about the protest, victim or suspects were released Monday.