Four people were arrested for allegedly stealing over $1,700 worth of merchandise from a Camarillo shopping mall.

The suspects were identified as:

-Breana Codd, 25, of Inglewood

-Hector Saucedo, 18, of Oxnard

-Male Juvenile, 17, of Oxnard

-Male Juvenile, 17, of Oxnard

On Dec. 19, Camarillo police responded to the Camarillo Premium Outlets to combat retail theft. Police partnered with several retail stores.

During the operation, four suspects were arrested for stealing around $1,781 worth of merchandise from six different stores.

Photos of the arrest show a large pile of clothing including hoodies from Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Nike and Old Navy, along with a pair of Ugg shoes, a pile of jeans, graphic tees and other sweatshirts.

Four suspects were arrested and accused of stealing over $1,700 worth of merchandise from a Camarillo shopping mall on Dec. 19. 2023. (Camarillo Police Department)

In at least one of the thefts, the suspects worked together to steal the merchandise while a driver waited in a nearby getaway car.

In another theft, the suspects used “burglary tools to circumvent the security measures of one of the retail stores,” police said. “Both of these incidents displayed the coordination and pre-planning that goes into these theft attempts.”

All suspects were arrested on charges of grand theft of property over $950, conspiracy of two or more to commit a crime, contributing to a delinquency of a minor, possession of burglary tools and shoplifting.

“Over the last two years, the county has seen a large increase in thefts from retailers and patrons from people visiting from outside of Camarillo,” authorities said. “These include distraction thefts, pickpockets, and identity theft.”

Shoppers are advised to be aware of their surroundings and to never leave their personal belongings unattended while shopping during the holiday season.

“We would also like to thank those citizens who assist and increase the success of our agency by reporting suspicious activity,” police said.