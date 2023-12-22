Four suspects were arrested in connection with at least 40 burglaries across Southern California.

The suspects were identified as:

-Aaron Kincy, 24, of Los Angeles

-Corey Christopher, 24, of Compton

-Rasheed Reed, 23, of Compton

-Armaun Yerger, 23, of Compton

On July 23, Riverside County sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary in Temecula. The suspects entered the business and stole several bottles of high-end alcohol.

On Sept. 17, authorities said the same suspects burglarized the same store and stole the same items. The burglars also targeted several businesses in Riverside County and other nearby counties that day.

A few days later on Sept. 24, the suspects allegedly burglarized several pharmacies where the same suspect descriptions were given by victims. The thieves took numerous bottles of medication during the theft, deputies said.

After an extensive, multi-agency investigation, authorities discovered the suspects had stolen over $200,000 worth of high-end alcohol and prescription medication during a variety of thefts. They caused over $50,000 in damage during the burglaries as well, officials said.

Four suspects were arrested in connection with 40 burglaries across Southern California and an estimated theft of $200,000 worth of high-end alcohol and prescription medication. (Riverside County Sheriff’s Department)

The suspects are allegedly associated with a Los Angeles-based gang and were selling the stolen items for profit.

On Dec. 21, several search warrants were served at residences in the 100 block of 91st Street in Los Angeles, the 4000 block of Nicolet Avenue in Los Angeles, and the 13000 block of South Largo Avenue in Compton.

During the search, deputies found evidence connecting all suspects to the string of burglaries, including clothing, several bottles of stolen prescription medication, and high-end alcohol. Six firearms were found during the bust which included ghost guns and a firearm with an altered serial number.

Along with the four suspects, an additional person, 20-year-old Kamron Williams, was also arrested for violating probation.

Kincy and Christopher were booked on several counts of organized retail theft, grand theft, burglary and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Kincy is being held on $1 million bail and Christopher is being held on $500,000 bail.

Reed and Yerger were already in custody at the time and additional warrants were issued for their involvement in this case.

No further details were released as the investigation remains ongoing.

“The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office has zero tolerance for these offenses,” deputies said. “We will continue to work proactively with our allied agencies, loss prevention partners, and the District Attorney’s Office to combat organized retail crime.”

Anyone with additional information about the case can call Investigator Jeffrey Andrews of the Southwest Station’s Robbery/Burglary Suppression Team at 951-696–3000.