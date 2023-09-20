Four people have been arrested and charged in connection with organized retail theft in Pasadena, authorities announced Wednesday.

A section of the Pasadena Police Department aimed to combat retail theft and vehicle burglaries recently focused their attention at a Macy’s on 401 S. Lake Avenue.

On Sept. 8 detectives closely monitored four people who they believe were “methodically choosing high value clothing items,” police detailed in a news release.

The suspects allegedly concealed items by hiding behind each other. They eventually left the store without paying for any of the items, police said.

Detectives tried to arrest the suspects, but they managed to get away. Then, after a brief foot chase, three of the suspects were apprehended, but the fourth tired to get away and allegedly tried to drive a vehicle into an officer’s vehicle.

“To stop the suspect’s attempt to flee, one of the officers employed an intervention technique,” police detailed in the release. “Despite the suspect’s efforts to accelerate away, another officer successfully disabled the suspect’s vehicle, leading to the apprehension of the fourth suspect.”

No officers were injured during the incident and subsequent arrests.

The suspects were eventually charged, police said.

Vasile Alberto Balan was charged with one count of grand theft. His bail set at $300,000, police said. Balan had an outstanding no-bail warrant from Las Vegas.

Additionally, Sorin Marin Stefan, Mihaela Simion, and Cosmin Lucian Cismary were each charged with one count grand theft. Their bail was set at $250,000 each.

Detectives are also looking into the suspects’ involvement in other thefts in the region. They have been able to connect them to thefts across Los Angeles and Orange Counties, as well as Clark County in Nevada.

Anyone with additional information about the suspects is encouraged to call the Pasadena Police at 626-744-4241.